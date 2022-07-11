Boscola’s “Christine’s Law” to Protect Motorists from Snow and Ice Signed by the Governor as Act 90 of 2022

Harrisburg, PA – July 11, 2022– Senator Lisa Boscola’s legislative proposal that would require drivers to remove ice or snow from their vehicles within 24 hours following heavy snow or ice storms was signed by the Governor today, as Act 90 of 2022.

Named “Christine’s Law,” Boscola said her proposal would help prevent tragedies like the one that befell Christine Lambert of Palmer Township on Christmas Day 2005. She died when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield.

“I have been fighting on behalf of the Lamberts to get Christine’s Law on the books ever since that tragic accident over a decade and a half ago,” Boscola said. “It’s been a long road to get this bill become law, but it was a fight I had to win for Christine’s husband Frank and son Matthew.”

“There are no words to adequately express the importance of Christine’s Law to our family. Christine is dearly missed by her family and friends,” Frank and Matthew Lambert stated upon hearing of the Senate concurrence vote. “Senator Boscola never gave up the fight to get this bill to the Governor. We cannot thank her enough for her tenacity and compassion.”

“Act 90 is first and foremost about public safety,” Boscola said. “The goal of Christine’s Law is to increase public awareness and make people more vigilant about clearing snow and ice from their vehicles so that the tragedy that befallen to the Lamberts don’t happen to other families.”

She said Act 90 will strengthen the existing law by deterring drivers and preventing tragedies before they happen.

Before Act 90, state law would only penalize a driver when serious bodily harm occurs from a snow or ice projectile. Christine’s Law will be more proactive, giving police officers discretion to pull over a vehicle where the buildup of ice or snow poses a potential hazard.

Christine’s Law will go into effect in 60 days meaning snow and ice removal would be required for the upcoming winter.

