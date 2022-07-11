Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff in honor of Highland Park shooting victims

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately, until sunset on Saturday, July 9. This action is a mark of respect for the victims­­­­­­­­­­­ of ­the Highland Park tragedy in Illinois.

“I join our nation in mourning the victims whose lives were cut short by this unspeakable tragedy. On behalf of the State of Hawai‘i, I express my deepest condolences to the victims’ families and the Highland Park community,” Gov. Ige said.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.

