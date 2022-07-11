On-Board charger Market Size to Hit USD 14.56 Billion by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global on-board charger market size is expected to hit around USD 14.56 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a registered CAGR of 13.79% from 2022 to 2030.

The global on-board charger market size was valued at USD 4.55 billion in 2021. The developing worldwide interest for electric vehicles is the essential driver driving expanded interest for on-board chargers all through the anticipated period. To charge a vehicle battery, an on-board charger changes over alternating current (AC) contribution from charging stations to Direct Current. The expanded number of AC charging stations being laid out in developing business sectors is additionally adding to the development of the on-board charger industry.



Due to its powerful thickness and 98% proficiency rate, silicon carbide semiconductor innovation is rapidly being utilized to create on-board chargers. Accordingly, a few firms are zeroing in more on giving silicon carbide on board charger that are more powerful and productive, offering new possibilities for market development.

The on-board charger permits you to direct the current and voltage at which the battery is charged, so expanding its life. Chargers give either consistent current or steady voltage charging, the two of which are easy to utilize and have their own arrangement of benefits and weaknesses.

Key Takeaways:

By power output, the 11 kW to 22 kW segment has contributed 42% market share in 2021

The passenger cars segment has contributed 36% revenue share in 2021

The BEV segment accounted 68% market share in 2021

The Asia Pacific region accounted largest market share of over 39%

Europe is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR from 2022 to 2030





Report highlights

On the basis of vehicle type , the passenger vehicle section will overwhelm the whole market in 2022. Fast urbanization, which raises request in money related transportation mediums like electric vehicles, is a central point influencing market development. Electric vehicles are more reasonable than IC cars and have a lower normal impact.

, the passenger vehicle section will overwhelm the whole market in 2022. Fast urbanization, which raises request in money related transportation mediums like electric vehicles, is a central point influencing market development. Electric vehicles are more reasonable than IC cars and have a lower normal impact. On the basis of power output, the market is divided into two segments: 20kilowatt and >20. Vehicle on-board chargers transfer electricity from alternating current to alternating current and then store it in the vehicle's battery. Because electricity from the framework is always AC, AC is the best continuous charging option for electric cars.

Regional Snapshots

During the figure time frame, the Asia Pacific on-board charger market is assessed to represent the most noteworthy income divide between every single provincial market. China is the essential driver of market development in Asia Pacific. China has become one of the main business sectors for on-board chargers. In China, electric vehicles with on-board chargers incorporate the Tesla Model 3, and BYD Qin Pro EV. Besides, more prominent government drives to advance electric vehicle deals in countries, for example, China and India are supporting local market development.

During the projection time frame, the European market is probably going to see extensive income development. Severe contamination limitations, ideal government arrangements, developing vehicle zap, and the accessibility of essential charging foundation are immensely significant elements supporting EV reception in Europe. Denmark, Norway, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom are in the front of the European electric vehicle unrest. The presence of significant EV producers in the area makes a much seriously engaging learning experience for EV on-board chargers. As per their objective, BMW plans to zap its vehicles, Mini vehicles and SUVs all through Europe by 2030.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.55 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 14.56 Billion CAGR 13.79% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Tonhe Technology, Anghua, Wanma, Kongsberg, Lear, Delphi, Infineon

Market dynamics

Drivers

The headway of electric vehicle charging frameworks moves the on-board charger industry forward. This is because of decreased power misfortune and upgraded influence reserve funds, which brings about better influence thickness and further developed in general battery execution. All around the world, expanding mechanical necessities because of natural worries have provoked R&D interest in electric vehicle advancements. A few automakers are putting resources into electric vehicle improvement. For instance, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. reported expectations in July 2019 to put USD788 million in the development of a creation line for the new electric rendition of its Fiat 500 minicar. The gathering plant will deliver right around eighty thousand units every year. Expanded speculation prompts lower all out expenses and more sensible accessibility, which helps with the extension of the on-board charger industry.

Restraints

The rising interest from state run administrations for the establishment of DC quick chargers is one of the essential variables obliging the development of the worldwide on-board charger market. The on-board charger reception rate changes by brand yet is restricted inferable from weight, space, and cost. Contingent upon the vehicle, charging time could go from four to five hours to over twelve hours using Level 2 AC chargers. DC quick chargers keep away from each of the constraints of an on-board charger as well as the requirement for power change. These give direct DC power supply to the vehicle battery, possibly speeding up essentially. West Coast Electric Highway is one such illustration of DC fast charger rollout. It is an immense organization of DC quick charging stations for electric vehicles separated each 25 to 50 miles along Highway 99, Interstate 5, and other significant roadways in British Columbia, California, and Washington. Subsequently, the expanded interest for DC quick chargers is a boundary to the on-board charger industry.

Opportunities

A spike in electric vehicle deals will speed up market development. Electric vehicle deals moved by 160% in the main portion of 2021 contrasted with a similar period in 2020. It represented 26% of new vehicle deals in the car area. China arose as the world's driving EV community, representing 13% of the market. One more impact of the EV business blast is that lithium costs have gone up by around 165%. Subsequently, these factors lead to higher buyer spending. Shoppers overall spent around $12 billion USD on EV products in 2020. Besides, as per a Power Technology research, EV deals in the primary portion of 2021 were 2.6 million units, with 5 million units anticipated before the year's over.

Challenges

Recent Developments

STMicroelectronics will team up with Arrival, a British electric vehicle maker, in July 2021. STMicroelectronics' auto microcontrollers, power and battery-the executives gadgets would be added to Arrival's vehicle portfolio as a feature of the collaboration, permitting Arrival to supply zero-outflow business vehicles as a component of a coordinated versatility environment.

Eaton reported the procurement of Green Motion SA, a maker and designer of electric vehicle charging programming and innovation, in March 2021. Eaton's electric charging capacities were expanded because of this buy.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Boats

Vans

Passenger Cars

Buses

Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles

Others

By Power Type

11 kW to 22 kW

Less than 11 kW

More than 22 kW





By Propulsion Type

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





