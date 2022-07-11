Dedication Ceremony For Renovated Tina Keker Playground at TEL HI
I am excited to see kids playing in our newly renovated playground! It’s the perfect space for children to run, climb, slide and just have fun – all in a safe and welcoming environment”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center (TEL HI), a local 132-year-old nonprofit organization, hosted a dedication ceremony for the newly named and recently renovated Tina Keker Playground at 555 Chestnut Street in San Francisco on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
— Nestor L. Fernandez II, TEL HI CEO/Executive Director
The renovated playground is a 4,600-square-foot outdoor space that adjoins TEL HI’s North Beach building where the center provides quality childcare and early childhood education to over 200 children ranging in age from three months to 10 years.
Tina Keker Playground is named in honor of one of TEL HI’s most dedicated supporters. Tina Keker (1943-2021) first became involved as a volunteer in 1971, later as a graphic designer, event planner, and as a valued board member over the course of half-a-century, creating programs that expanded TEL HI’s services for the benefit of hundreds in the community. Her children, Adam and Nathen were also enrolled in TEL HI’s preschool in the 70’s.
"I am excited to see kids playing in our newly renovated playground! It’s the perfect space for children to run, climb, slide and just have fun – all in a safe and welcoming environment," said Nestor L. Fernandez II, TEL HI CEO/Executive Director. "I’m also extremely proud that TEL HI’s playground will be named after Tina Keker, who over the last 50 years played a significant role in expanding TEL HI’s important work in San Francisco."
Dion Lim, ABC7 news anchor and reporter, served as emcee for the festive occasion. Also attending were Mayor London Breed, the Keker Family, and as well as TEL HI children and families, Fisherman's Wharf/North Beach community members, community leaders, plus John Keker accompanied by family members and friends.
In a spirit of inclusivity, the Tina Keker Playground features a rainbow play surface and greetings painted in 13 other languages. Over $200,000 was raised via the community, events and TEL HI supporters to fund the renovations. Graphic designer Bobby Buchanan, President/CEO of Buchanan Brand + Design, said, “I get to work on a lot of fun projects as a graphic designer and have been working with TEL HI for over 10 years. Designing the colorful rubber surface allowed us to incorporate elements from the adjacent TEL HI mural and the 13 ‘HI’ signs in different languages were important to reinforce TEL HI’s philosophy that everyone, regardless of where they come from, is welcome.”
Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center (TEL HI) was founded in 1890 and has been serving the children and families in San Francisco through crucial programs that enhance their quality of life. In 2022, TEL HI is focusing on supporting our kids through educational programs and services including academic tutoring, STEAM programming that encourages comprehensive learning and development and a Makerspace to give youth, especially those from marginalized groups, a place for creative exploration. TEL HI programs are designed to build self-confidence, critical thinking skills and give youth the tools they need to solve real-world problems.
