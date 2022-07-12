Nelson Mandela Elementary School brings back annual Mandela Fest celebration - Saturday, July 16 at Miller Park

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a two-year pandemic hiatus, Nelson Mandela Elementary school will host Mandela fest Saturday July 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 .m. at Miller Park in North Omaha.

The daylong celebration will begin with special, preliminary events scheduled before the festival organized to celebrate the school’s seventh year of operation in North Omaha while concurrently commemorating the memory of the school’s namesake, Nelson Mandela, the former president of South Africa and anti-apartheid activist who left a legacy of peace and justice. The festival was started in 2018 to honor Mandela’s 100th birthday that year.

The entire day is a family-friendly community event that celebrates the birthday of Nelson Mandela and the scholars and families who support the elementary school. In the afternoon, there will be food trucks, bounce houses, music, special performances by the Mandela scholars, and more. Preliminary activities include a bike parade, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a kickball tournament with the Black Police Officers Association, which will begin at 1 p.m.

“Our scholars, families and local neighbors are eagerly anticipating the event. We have not been able to host the celebration since 2019, before the pandemic.” said Genevive Core, principal. “We look forward to this summer's 2022 Mandela Fest at Miller Park to celebrate Nelson Mandela's birthday! We will showcase some of the enrichment activities our scholars are involved in this summer and recognize our dynamic team of educators. Mandela Fest is back and bigger than ever!”

The free event is open to the community of Omaha. Tickets for the food trucks are $5 and will cover the cost of one meal. Directly following the festival, Omaha Performing Arts will host its second annual Music at Miller Park Concert Series. The concert series is free. Opening acts will kick off the concert at 5:30 p.m. To learn more about the event, visit: https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park

About Nelson Mandela Elementary School

Nelson Mandela Elementary is a private, tuition-free K-5 elementary school located in North Omaha. The school is fully funded by the Lozier Foundation and The William and Ruth Scott Family Foundation. Mandela first opened its doors in 2015 after Dianne Lozier decided she wanted to create a unique school that would serve the community of North Omaha. At Mandela, scholars experience a rigorous and advanced curriculum, year-round school, frequent recesses, restorative practices in the classroom, and data-driven interventions. Team members at Mandela believe in a holistic education, in which scholars not only learn math, reading, and writing, but also skills that teach them to be the best versions of themselves, and Mandela families are deeply committed to engaging in the education of their scholars.