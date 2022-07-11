Submit Release
ALSET Auto in Portland offers Tesla owners 5% off Paint Protection Services

protect your tesla with ceramic coating

PROTECT YOUR TESLA WITH CERAMIC COATING

protect your tesla with PPF Paint Protection Flim

IT'S NEVER TOO LATE; TO PROTECT YOUR PAINT

Get your windows tinted professionally at Alset Auto

ALSET AUTO

Alset Auto's proprietary tool allows customers to build, price, and schedule their services in real time

PORTLAND , OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALSET Auto in Portland, the top provider of paint protection services for Tesla vehicles, is now offering a discount to customers who use the company's new Paint Protection Configurator tool. For Tesla enthusiasts, one of the great joys of the internet is the ability to take your Tesla and customize it digitally to your heart's content. Alset Auto is now offering a 5% discount for Tesla owners who simply use the app online.

With the launch of the Interactive Protection Configurator tool, customers can see ALSET Auto's full range of offerings and get a tailored quote based on their specific needs.

This online configurator is ideal for simply laying out how your ideal Tesla would appear; simply go directly to the Alset website tool to choose and add services in real time, with a range of options to select from. You may vary the paint protection prices depending on your specific requirements, Tesla model, and service type you want with the Protection Config

To receive this discount, customers must use the configurator to schedule their service. Alset Auto, a Portland, Oregon-based Tesla after-market franchise, specializes in applying durable films and proprietary coatings and window tinting exclusively to Tesla automobiles. ALSET Auto operates solely on Tesla. A motto clearly displayed on the website reads "We don't protect cars. We protect Teslas."

"ALSET Auto is committed to providing the best possible experience for Tesla owners, and the configurator is just one way our company is doing that. We develpoed this tool to offer trasnparency with our prices and showcase a variety of our services, including full front end protection packages, vehicle wraps, ceramic coating, and window tinting. With locations in Dallas, Phoenix, Seattle, and three more on the way in Jacksonville, Tampa, and Boston, we are Tesla fans with a love for preserving these magnificent vehicles. We are poised to be the overall #1 Tesla Exclusive Paint Protection Shop all across the country. - Phil Bunting CEO Alset Auto

For more information on ALSET Auto, the Tesla Paint Protection Service, or the Interactive Protection Configurator, please visit ALSET Auto’s website.

Phil Bunting
ALSET Auto
+1 503-255-6666
info@alsetauto.com
Alset Auto Portland Paint Protection for Tesla

ALSET Auto in Portland offers Tesla owners 5% off Paint Protection Services

