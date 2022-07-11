Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,736 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Spotlights Texas’ Small Businesses At Texas Restaurant Show In Dallas

July 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today commended the hard work of small businesses - many of which are restaurants and bars - and spotlighted their importance to the Lone Star State's thriving economy at the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA)'s Texas Restaurant Show in Dallas. Addressing hundreds of event attendees, the Governor noted TRA's contributions in keeping Texas the best state for small business job growth, the top state to start a business, and the number one economic destination in America. 

"Small businesses - many of which are restaurants and bars - are the heartbeat of our mighty economy and communities, and I thank TRA for their tireless efforts to support Texas entrepreneurs in this critical industry," said Governor Abbott. "Through partnerships with organizations like TRA, the Lone Star State will continue creating more jobs, developing and educating our workforce, and providing bars and restaurants the opportunity to unleash their full economic potential. Together we are keeping Texas an economic juggernaut and a place where every Texan can flourish." 

TRA is the leading business association for Texas' $52.4 billion foodservice industry, which spans over 43,000 locations throughout the state and employs a workforce of 1.2 million Texans.

Learn more about TRA. 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Spotlights Texas’ Small Businesses At Texas Restaurant Show In Dallas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.