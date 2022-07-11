Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,694 in the last 365 days.

Lt. Governor Stratton to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee on Impact of Reversing Roe V. Wade

ILLINOIS, July 11 - WASHINGTON, D.C.— It's not over. To right a wrong, you must stand up and speak up. That's why Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton is headed to Washington, D.C. to provide testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a panel hearing entitled, "Post-Roe V. Wade America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision."

ON TUESDAY JULY 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. central/10:00 a.m. eastern


Lieutenant Governor Stratton will discuss the negative impact, chronic problems, and the potential loss of life women will experience in a post-Roe V. Wade America, particularly for women of color. She will cite a recent study that predicts that after reversing Roe, preventable pregnancy-related deaths will increase by 30% for Black women and nearly 20% for Hispanic women.


The U.S. Supreme Court's decision forces far too many women to choose between unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortion methods, or expensive travel across state lines.

Lt. Governor Stratton is dedicated to this work, as evident in her role as Chair of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls. The council's goals are to fight for equitable healthcare including reproductive rights; to end the gender pay gap; to improve domestic violence protections for women, including transgender individuals, and more.

Beyond her leadership, Stratton is the mother of four daughters. It is unacceptable that in a post Roe V. Wade America they will have fewer reproductive rights than their mother.


To View: The hearing will stream live here; on Twitter here; and on Facebook here


For Background:

Stratton's Op-Ed, With the Future of Roe on the Line, so are Black Women's Lives

Stratton's Webinar, Faces of Reproductive Justice


For More: about Lt. Governor Stratton go to her social media platforms (@LTGOVSTRATTON, LTGOVSTRATTON)


"The road ahead is hard and treacherous, but raising our voices is now more important than ever," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Those who want to restrict our freedoms and strip away our rights may claim victory, but tomorrow and every day we will be at the frontlines to push back."

You just read:

Lt. Governor Stratton to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee on Impact of Reversing Roe V. Wade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.