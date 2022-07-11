Lt. Governor Stratton to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee on Impact of Reversing Roe V. Wade

ILLINOIS, July 11 - WASHINGTON, D.C.— It's not over. To right a wrong, you must stand up and speak up. That's why Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton is headed to Washington, D.C. to provide testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a panel hearing entitled, "Post-Roe V. Wade America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision."

ON TUESDAY JULY 12, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. central/10:00 a.m. eastern





Lieutenant Governor Stratton will discuss the negative impact, chronic problems, and the potential loss of life women will experience in a post-Roe V. Wade America, particularly for women of color. She will cite a recent study that predicts that after reversing Roe, preventable pregnancy-related deaths will increase by 30% for Black women and nearly 20% for Hispanic women.





The U.S. Supreme Court's decision forces far too many women to choose between unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortion methods, or expensive travel across state lines.

Lt. Governor Stratton is dedicated to this work, as evident in her role as Chair of the Illinois Council on Women and Girls. The council's goals are to fight for equitable healthcare including reproductive rights; to end the gender pay gap; to improve domestic violence protections for women, including transgender individuals, and more.

Beyond her leadership, Stratton is the mother of four daughters. It is unacceptable that in a post Roe V. Wade America they will have fewer reproductive rights than their mother.





To View: The hearing will stream live The hearing will stream live here ; on Twitter here ; and on Facebook here





For Background:

Stratton's Op-Ed, With the Future of Roe on the Line, so are Black Women's Lives

Stratton's Webinar, Faces of Reproductive Justice





For More: about Lt. Governor Stratton go to her social media platforms (@LTGOVSTRATTON, LTGOVSTRATTON)





"The road ahead is hard and treacherous, but raising our voices is now more important than ever," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Those who want to restrict our freedoms and strip away our rights may claim victory, but tomorrow and every day we will be at the frontlines to push back."