Six Operation Fly Formula Flights Scheduled for Week of July 11

By July 17, Operation Fly Formula will have transported more than 55 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S.

There are six Operation Fly Formula flights currently scheduled for the week of July 11, projected to import approximately 8 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula to the United States. By July 17, Operation Fly Formula flights will have completed 48 flights and imported more than 55 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula.

July 11: A flight arrived from Switzerland to Newark Liberty International Airport, carrying Nestle Alfamino/Alfamino Jr. infant formula.

July 11: A flight arrived from Germany to Newark Liberty International Airport, carrying Nutricia/Dannone Neocate Jr. infant formula.

July 12: A flight will arrive from Singapore to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, carrying Enfamil infant formula powder.

July 13: A flight will arrive from the United Kingdom to Newark Liberty International Airport, carrying Nutricia/Danone Neocate infant formula.

July 14: A flight will arrive from Singapore to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, carrying Enfamil infant formula powder.

July 17: A flight will arrive from the United Kingdom to John F. Kennedy International Airport, carrying Kendamil Classic and Organic infant formula.

Additionally, the following three flights were confirmed after last week's news release was issued and delivered more than 3.5 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of infant formula. These deliveries are included in the end of the week calculations.

July 10: A flight arrived from Australia to Ontario International Airport in Ontario, California, carrying Bubs Organic infant formula.

July 10: A flight arrived from Switzerland to Newark International Airport, carrying Nestle Alfamino/Alfamino Jr. infant formula.

July 10: A flight arrived from Germany to John F. Kennedy International Airport, carrying Nutricia/Danone Neocate Jr. infant formula.

Under Operation Fly Formula, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the General Services Administration (GSA) are partnering to import infant formula from other nations that meets U.S. health and safety standards, so it can get to store shelves faster.

