Global Disposable Razors Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Market Valuation Of US$ 4.71 Bn By 2032, States Fact.MR

Rise In Sales Of Premium Beauty And Personal Care Products Through Online Channels Will Surely Aid The Disposable Razors Market Growth.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global disposable razors market ought to reach US$ 3.43 billion in 2022 and witness a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2032. Fact.MR is looking at the prospective growth of market full-on, due to fascination for physical attractiveness.



On-the-go grooming solutions are the talk of the world, especially on celebrities endorsing the same. Technological advancements are also bound to bolster the market. As such, the disposable razors market is bound to be worth US$ 30.56 billion by the year 2032. Triple-blade disposable razors are expected to account for the highest sales across the world, with the global market being led by Europe as far as market share is concerned

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Europe holds 29.7% of the entire market.

With 24.6% market share, North America is witnessing increased sales of use & throw razors.

Sensitive Disposable Razors contribute for majority of market share.

The use of dangerous and cancer-causing chemicals in the production of disposable razors has been limited by governments all over the world.

Based on product, the market is segmented into single-blade disposable razors, twin-blade disposable razors, and triple-blade disposable razors.

“With end-customers exceedingly concentrating on external wellness, the disposable razors market is bound to grow on a robust note” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Developments

With hordes of private labels along with emerging start-ups flooding the market, the disposable razors market is pretty competitive. Numerous strategies like acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments are being chalked out.

BIC, in January 2019, did open up its new-fangled facility in Kenya (Africa). It would be used to carry out various operations, inclusive of BIC Shavers assembly. This would certainly make the company formidable in Africa.

Gillette, in September 2019, did announce launching the very first Gillette razor product all over India. This product is termed as “Gillette SkinGuard and contains two lubra strips that leave smooth and soft feeling on skin.

Gillette, in March 2018, did launch a novel Sensor3 Cool disposable razor. It revolves around Gillette’s (proprietary) cooling technology.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. brought forth its body groomer range called 3000-BG3005/15. It does represent a noteworthy advancement in grooming technology.

Key Segments Covered in Disposable Razors Industry Research

Disposable Razors Market by Product : Single-blade Disposable Razors Twin-blade Disposable Razors Triple-blade Disposable Razors



Disposable Razors Market by Type : Sensitive Disposable Razors Non-sensitive Disposable Razors



Disposable Razors Market by End Use : Disposable Razors for Men Disposable Razors for Women



Disposable Razors Market by Distribution Channel : Online Sales of Disposable Razors Offline Sales of Disposable Razors



Disposable Razors Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global disposable razors market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by product (single-blade disposable razors, twin-blade disposable razors, and triple-blade disposable lazors), by type (sensitive and non-sensitive), by end-use (men and women), by distribution channel (online sales and offline sales), and by region (North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About the Consumer Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned consumer goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the consumer goods industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

