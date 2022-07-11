State Seeks Nominees for Recreation and Tourism AwardJul05

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

State Seeks Nominees for Recreation and Tourism Award

Lifetime Achievement Award winner will be selected by the Governor

BOISE, Idaho (July 5, 2022) –Nominations are now open for outstanding lifetime achievement in the fields of Idaho recreation and tourism. Idaho Governor Brad Little will select and recognize a nominated individual who has made significant contributions to developing, managing, or conserving Idaho’s recreation resources, or developing, managing, or promoting tourism in Idaho.

The award will be presented during the Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism, October 17-19 in Twin Falls, Idaho. The annual conference is sponsored by recreation and tourism-related organizations and partners to provide an educational forum for public, private, and non-profit travel and recreation professionals throughout Idaho. This year’s conference will be held October 17-19 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science located on the main campus of the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be accepted through Monday, August 22, 2021. Contact Laurie McConnell at 208.287.0781 or visit the website to download a nomination form.

