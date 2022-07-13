With labor shortages in North America, KBC Tools introduces SpeedTaps for machinists to reduce tapping speed
SpeedTaps increase efficiency and cut time on the job tapping and installing bolts resulting in both dollars and hours saved.
When folks in the field figure how simple this is to use, they will wonder how they lived without it. Speedtaps will be a standard for tapping holes in every “through-hole” operation soon.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some things never seem to change. Many ways of doing things remain virtually the same since Henry Ford started designing and manufacturing cars, except now instead of steam, we use electricity and batteries to power manufacturing. SpeedTaps are an ingenious invention created by an industrial metal worker who saw the value in cutting out unnecessary steps in the repetitive nature of the production process, while at the same time reducing the number of tools needed and the physical strength needed to do the job. Ultimately this new item brings the utmost in efficiency to those who tap and install bolts in production, service or on-site methods. It reduces the largest cost on most projects – which is the time and cost of labor. KBC Tools & Machinery is a stocking distributor of SpeedTaps
— David Zagar, VP KBC Tools & Machinery
• It starts with M2 steel - the result is a heavy duty quality tap that is Made in Canada and then is coated with Nitrate coating for extended tap life
• SpeedTaps are meant to be driven by an impact gun/impact wrench along with an impact socket, for through-hole applications allowing the user to quickly move the tap through the material as the impact gun does its work.
• The taps are designed with an aggressive starting pitch to catch and start cutting faster than traditional taps
• This eliminates the use of hand tools like tap wrenches which are bulky, cumbersome and take time to line up and get started
• The socket size used on the impact gun – happens to be the same size socket (hex head) of the bolts being installed – no need to have another tool install bolts – it’s right there!
• Metal workers abroad have recognized and adapted quickly – metal fab shops, steel erectors, structural steel, welders, machine shops, trades people have become rabid fans of this time saver
• When you add it all up – you have a time savings of 14X, it’s a no brainer – once you use SpeedTaps you will never go back 😊
. 6 thread taper for faster starts
. 60 degree tapered point for easy alignment
Recently JIMBOS GARAGE, a well known metal working youtuber, released this video and at the 15:50 part he mentions both KBC and Speedtaps and does a demo of the product. Sit back and see how easy SpeedTaps make it all happen.
https://youtu.be/lx21i1NXbAk
Here is the link to KBC’s offering of SpeedTaps:
USA : https://www.kbctools.com/products/search/speedtap?v=j&facet=%5B%5B%22vend_name%22%2C%22vend_name%22%2C%22SPEEDTAPS%22%5D%5D
Canada: https://www.kbctools.ca/products/search/speedtap?v=j&facet=%5B%5B%22vend_name%22%2C%22vend_name%22%2C%22SPEEDTAPS%22%5D%5D
Plus, SpeedTaps are on sale now at KBC Tools & Machinery for less 30% until September 30, 2022. It is a great time to try out these new taps to save and stock up. SpeedTaps are available individually or in 4 piece fractional sets (1/4"-20, 5/16"-18, 3/8"-16, 1/2"-13) or 4 piece metric sets (M6x1, M8x1.25, M10x1.5, M12x1.75).
Happy tapping!
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!
