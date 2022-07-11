Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov

RUSSIA, July 11 - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov.

The two prime ministers discussed current bilateral issues related to trade and economic cooperation, including energy and agriculture.

Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Zhaparov focused on promoting integration between the two countries within the Eurasian Economic Union in the runup to the upcoming Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, which will be chaired by Kyrgyzstan.

