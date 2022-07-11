Mikhail Mishustin’s telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov

RUSSIA, July 11 - Prime Minister Mikhail
Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek
Zhaparov.
The two prime ministers discussed current
bilateral issues related to trade and economic cooperation, including energy
and agriculture.
Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Zhaparov focused
on promoting integration between the two countries within the Eurasian Economic
Union in the runup to the upcoming Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting,
which will be chaired by Kyrgyzstan.
