Scientology Volunteer Ministers recognized for Durban relief efforts by Deputy Minister of Social Development.

ELANGENI, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA, July 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, the National Deputy Minister Hon. Bogopane Zulu and the National Department of Social Development held an award ceremony to recognize the relief efforts offered by various organizations to help restore and rebuild lives after the KwaZulu-Natal deadly floods. The ceremony held at the Sun International Elangeni hotel had over 200 prestigious guests and 30 organizations were recognized for their humanitarian work.Following the deadly floods earlier in April that left hundreds dead, billions of infrastructure damaged, and thousands of displaced survivors, many organizations stepped up to face the devastation left behind and offer help to the survivors. The National Deputy Minister of Social Development saw it fit to award the brave heroes that rose up to the challenge and help the province of KwaZulu-Natal.Ms. Bogopane-Zulu opened the ceremony with a heartfelt speech and said “This was an enormous disaster, it was not a disaster that only touched one of us or only touched KZN, this touched us all as human beings and the people of South Africa and you all came together to bring help to the people of KZN. You personify the meaning of ‘Ubuntu’. That is why we are here today, to acknowledge your contribution and thank you for coming to the aid of those who need it most.”One of the many organizations recognized for their selfless acts was the Scientology Volunteer Ministers who arrived immediately after the devastating floods, they set up teams to assist in search and rescue operations, donated food parcels, and blankets organized significant clean-ups, and provided psycho-social spiritual counseling to the survivors of the flood for over 6 weeks.The Deputy Minister bestowed the Scientology Volunteer Ministers with a framed certificate that states, “We thank you for building caring communities through partnerships that work, during the KwaZulu-Natal floods.”“The founder of our organization, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard was a well-known humanitarian who taught us to always help our fellow man in any disaster. It is an honor to receive this and this is motivation to do even more”, said Mandy Pelser, Scientology Volunteer Ministers representative.“You deserve this for all the work you have been doing. You have been all over the place helping. You are awesome and we always love working with you because we know things are going to get done.” Added the Deputy Minister.Abed Karrim from the Al Imdaad Foundation was also in attendance and awarded by the Deputy Minister for his contributions during the floods.The recognition ceremony recognized many other organizations ranging from Non-Profit Organizations to Corporates, and Government departments that worked with the National Department of Social Development during the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.

