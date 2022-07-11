Missouri Attorney General Prevails on Appeal in Reinstating Down Syndrome Abortion Ban

Jul 11, 2022, 12:34 PM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Friday evening, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit issued a judgment, vacating and remanding two separate district court rulings that enjoined HB126’s ban on abortions based solely on a pre-natal Down syndrome diagnosis, and based on certain gestational age restrictions. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office argued the case in front of the en banc Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in September of 2021, and has now prevailed. Missouri’s ban on abortions based solely on a pre-natal Down syndrome diagnosis is now allowed to take effect.