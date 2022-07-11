July 13, 2022 Public Notice of WRC Committee Meetings

8:00 am – 9:00 am Executive (Closed Session)

9:00 am – 10:00 am Land Acquisitions and Property

10:00 am – 11:00 am Education and Communication

11:00 am – 12:00 pm Fisheries

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Big Game

2:30 pm – 3:45 pm Small Game and Wild Turkey

3:45 pm – 4:45 pm Committee of the Whole

*Note - If a committee meeting ends early, the next Committee meeting may begin 5 minutes after the previous committee ends.

Zoom link to join remotely