Assisted Reproductive Technology ART Market Study Report Based on Size, Manufacturers, Type, Regions & Forecast to 2028

Excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, delayed marriages, & strenous athletic training and sports activities are resulting in rising infertility rates

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size – USD 25.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market size is expected to reach USD 54.75 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market revenue growth is driven by increasing popularity of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination, among other technologies.

Infertility is a multi-faceted issue involving social, cultural, and economic implications, which may reach threatening extents in countries reporting lower fertility rates. According to statistics published by WHO, around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally. Growing incidence of ovulation problems with irregular or no periods is a common cause of infertility in women. Increased awareness pertaining to various fertility treatments among younger generation and more women opting for such fertility treatments is driving growth of the market.

There is a higher prevalence of infertility among the male population across the globe. Rising stress levels, shift towards sedentary lifestyle, and increasing incidence of obesity is resulting in fertility issues, which is propelling growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. A significant cause of infertility among the global population is Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), predominantly gonorrhea, and chlamydia. These diseases can cause damage or scarring of the fallopian tubes in women and blockage and scarring of the reproductive structures (e.g., ejaculatory ducts), resulting in infertility.

However, assisted reproductive technology procedures are expensive and most people in developing countries cannot afford it. Moreover, social stigma regarding such procedures is also hampering market revenue growth.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced a two-year collaboration with Igenomix for researching innovative disease mechanisms and targets discovery in conditions associated with infertility and pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, for developing groundbreaking diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for catering high unmet demand. A new hub in Boston was created which will bring experts from both companies and the focus is to investigate molecular structures, develop functional genomic systems and create tools to study embryo implantation among others.

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles that use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Artificial insemination segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as it does not require removal of eggs from the body, and hence the procedure is far less invasive for women who are planning to conceive. In this treatment, sperm is directly placed in the uterus or cervix for achieving pregnancy. Also, the process is more cost-effective compared to IVF, as it does not require egg extraction/laboratory monitoring.

Hospital segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Factors such as well-resourced operating & surgical rooms, presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and enhanced health coverage for healthcare services from various plans for private and group insurance are factors driving provision of assisted reproductive technology in hospitals. However, a decreased adoption of latest and innovative up-gradation can result in a lower revenue share.

Growth of Europe assisted reproductive technology market revenue share is led by contribution from France, Germany, and the UK respectively. This can be attributed to growing novelties in clinical practice and improved fertility treatment access in countries in the region. Furthermore, the region is the first to remove the ‘experimental’ tag on cryopreservation of eggs. The choice to get pregnant after 30 years of age or later by European women is creating steady demand for assisted reproductive technologies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

