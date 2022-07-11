Road Work to Close Austinville Road in Sullivan Township, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (Austinville Road) will be closed beginning this week in Sullivan Township, Tioga County, for pipe replacement and embankment repair.

On Wednesday, July 13 through Tuesday, July 19, Austinville Road will be closed between John C Road (T-938) and Hulslander (T-555), while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew performs road repairs. Work includes pipe replacement and repair of an embankment failure.

A detour using Sanitarium Hill Road (T-553) and John C Road be in place while work is being performed.

Work will be performed between the hours of 6:30 AM and 1:30 PM, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, and drive with caution.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

