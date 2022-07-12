Delphos appoints Angela Rodell as Chair of the Delphos International Advisory Board

Submit Release
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delphos Holdings is pleased to announce the appointment of Angela Rodell as Chair of the Delphos International Advisory Board effective immediately.

Ms Rodell has an impressive history as CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, and has played a key part in securing millions of dollars of investments as well as receiving global recognition as a top 4 of 100 significant, resilient and impactful asset owner from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute.

In addition to serving as CEO of the Alaska Permanent Fund, Angela serves as Chair for the Pacific Pension and Investment Institute’s Board of Directors, member of the Alaska Community Foundation Investment Advisory Committee, board member of LaunchAlaska and served as the most recent Chair and Deputy Chair of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds.

“I feel very privileged to take on the role of Chair of the Delphos International Advisory Board at such an exciting time in the growth of Delphos. In these times of geo-political tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty, there has never been a greater need to ensure that official and private capital is deployed to where it is needed most,” said Rodell.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms Rodell to this position. Her experience as a senior executive with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry, combined with her proven ability at identifying opportunities, developing partnerships, and leading initiatives, will help build on Delphos’ continued 34-year success and deliver an exciting future,” said Delphos Chair and CEO Bart Turtelboom

About Delphos:
Delphos is the definitive source for arranging innovative financial solutions for development companies and projects.  We specialize in raising long-term, competitively-priced capital for corporates, fund managers, developers, SMEs, sovereigns, and entrepreneurs around the world. Since 1987, we have arranged more than $20 billion in development finance to support the efforts of over 1,200 companies. We tap into the resources of more than 350 government agencies and multilateral organizations worldwide to help clients realize their international business goals and have sustainable impact. In addition to our capital raising efforts, Delphos provides market-leading transaction advisory and investment/risk management consulting services to government and private sector clients across multiple industries. We are approved advisors to AfDB, DFC, IDB Invest, IFC, USAID, US Ex-Im Bank,  USTDA, WBG, leading private equity firms, infrastructure developers and strategic investors, and foreign governments and utilities.

Lauren Imparato
Delphos
+1 202-337-6300
Lauren.imparato@delphos.co

