Micromanipulators Market Revenue $14,316.85 thousand in 2030 and Register 4.4% Growth by the End of 2030

Increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in awareness for male healthcare drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global micromanipulators market growth is attributed to the increase in number of male infertility cases, rise in disposable income, and surge in adoption of IVF procedures.” — Onkar Sumant - Manager

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global micromanipulators market size was $ 9,302.48 thousand in 2020 and expected to reach $14,316.85 thousand in 2030, with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Shift from conventional manual micromanipulators to advanced electric or hydraulic versions, rising global infertility rates, and expanding base of semiconductors and microelectronics in the emerging economies are primarily leveraging the growth of the market. In addition, increasing usage of micromanipulator novel applications such as genomics, proteomics, transgenesis and cell cloning would provide continued growth thrust for the market. However, factors such as high cost associated with advanced micromanipulators, lack of awareness among potential end users and limited technical expertise are likely to impede the market growth.

COVID-19 Scenario

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020, declared COVID-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. COVID-19 has affected around 210 countries across the globe. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the globe announced country-wide lockdowns as well as social distancing measures to prevent collapse of the healthcare system. The overall impact of COVID-19 on the global micromanipulators market size was negative, which led to delayed production of equipment and accessories supporting the market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global micromanipulators market, owing to the rapid increase in the number of cases and fear of contraction of coronavirus among people.

Most of hospitals were converted into COVID-19 centers to treat serious COVID-19 infected patients. This made it difficult for cancer patients to get their radiotherapy on time. The healthcare professionals in hospitals were increasingly focused toward treating the COVID-19 patients on a priority. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

Electric micromanipulators segment would continue to generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the higher accuracy, enhanced precision in movement, better convenience and rising adoption rates of electric micromanipulators across a wide range of applications. However, in terms of volume (units), manual micromanipulator was the leading segment, accounting for about half of the overall market in 2021. Economical cost and high popularity of manual micromanipulators across semiconductors and microelectronics industries were the key factors responsible for the growth of manual micromanipulators market.

By type, the market is segmented into hydraulic, electric, and manual. The Electric segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 and the hydraulic segment shows highest CAGR during micromanipulators market forecast period.

By application, the market is categorized into cell micromanipulation, industrial micromanipulation and others. Cell micromanipulation is further segmented into embryonic stem cell transfer, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), pronuclear zygote injection, embryo reconstruction, micro-surgical applications, and biopsy applications. Cell micromanipulation is the highest revenue-generating segment and is anticipated to grow in the forecast period in the micromanipulation market.

North America held largest micromanipulators market share in 2020; this growth is credited to intense research activities, high awareness among the consumers for the adoption of micromanipulators, and heavy investment in the research and development field. However, with rise in awareness of IVF technology and in vitro fertilization, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Narishige Co. Ltd.

Sutter Instruments

The Micromanipulator Company

Sensapex Inc.

Luigs and Neumann

Scientifica Ltd

Siskiyou Corporation

leica microsystems

Nikon Healthcare

zeiss group

