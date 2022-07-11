Driver Monitoring Systems Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027
The Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.39 billion in 2027
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.39 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for road accidents, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, and drivers’ consistency while in long journey for the commercial vehicles especially are boosting the demand of Driver Monitoring Systems market.
Higher usage of the components like camera and sensors which monitor the alertness of the driver as well as checks his or her level of vigilance, health, current state and warns the driver a signs of drowsiness or distraction is monitored, are the primary growth propellers for this market. Additionally, growing usage of DMS for driver identification and control functions using the eyes will contribute to more safety and better intuitive use of the new generation of driver assistance functions and help grow the market remarkably.
The need for driver monitoring is rising not only in the passenger vehicle segment but also in the commercial vehicle segment, wherein challenges are more significant as compared with the passenger segment. Apart from all of the above-mentioned concerns, drivers are also working long hours, many a time more than what is advised or specified.
Key insights presented in the report:
Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Driver Monitoring Systems market
Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers
Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities
The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.
The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Faurecia, Tata Elxsi, Aptiv PLC, Johnson Controls Inc, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Continental, Bosch, Visteon, and Denso, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
An Israel based company called Eyesight Technologies makes use of embedded computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in order to provide the driver monitoring capabilities. The company`s driver monitoring solutions called ‘Drive Sense’ tracks down the head position of the driver, eye blink rate, gaze vector, and other visual attributes in order to detect distraction or any signs of drowsiness of the driver.
The driver monitoring system (DMS) market is anticipated to register significant growth in the Asia Pacific region. The increasing incidence of road accidents and rise in the popularity and demand for luxury cars are expected to generate new opportunities in the Asia Pacific market. Moreover, the technological developments in automobile ambitious countries such as Japan, India and China would foster the demand for driver monitoring system (DMS) in the region.
In January 2019, Eyesight Technologies, a company dealing in the AI computer vision, demonstrated its Driver Sense technology. This solution was awarded the Excellence award for promoting trade relations between Israel and Japan.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Driver Monitoring Systems Market on the basis of Monitoring Type, Component, Propulsion, Instrument, Vehicle Type, and region:
Monitoring Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Driver State Monitoring
Drowsiness & Fatigue Monitoring
Drunk Driving Monitoring
Driver Alertness monitoring
Identity recognition monitoring
Other Driver state monitoring
Driver Health monitoring
Blood pressure monitoring
Body temperature monitoring
Pulse rate monitoring
Heart beat monitoring
Other Driver health monitoring
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Interior Camera
Sensors
Biometric Sensors
Gas Sensors
Pressure Mats
Steering Angle sensors
Other Sensors
Other Components
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Electric Vehicles
Battery Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Gasoline Powered
Instrument Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Software
Hardware
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Commercial vehicle
Passenger vehicle
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
