Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Jenkins Travel to Brussels July 10-13
July 11, 2022, 17:50 GMT
Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins is visiting Brussels, Belgium to attend a meeting of NATO’s Arms Control, Disarmament and Nonproliferation Committee on July 11. In Brussels, Under Secretary Jenkins will also have consultations with various counterparts, including NATO officials.
