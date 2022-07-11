Distributed Energy Generation Market Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing environmental awareness and supportive government policies regarding the installation of the systems are driving the demand of the market.

Distributed Energy Generation Market Size – USD 232.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.1%, Market Trends –Growing environmental awareness” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Distributed Energy Generation Market is expected to reach USD 536.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and supportive government policies regarding the increase of DEG installations by industrial & commercial applications or by residential. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. As people are facing a financial crisis, they are curbing their expenses, which can adversely affect the industry. Additionally, many companies are withdrawing their investments, and the government of several countries is cutting down the incentives provided by them earlier, which are hampering the growth of the market.

Key companies operating in the Distributed Energy Generation market include:

Ballard Power Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar Inc., General Electric, Sharp Corporation, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Corporation, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc. and Vestas Wind Systems A/S, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Fuel cells segment dominated the market with a share of 35.7% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and easy conversion to electrical energy. Solar PV is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as it provides clean and quality power.

The Industrial & Commercial segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the lower cost of the product installation. Besides, the supportive government policies such as feed-in-tariff and other subsidies are driving the growth of the market. Owing to the increasing electricity costs, the residential is adopting the renewable energy generation system. Also, government policies such as net metering are expected to encourage the installation of the distributed energy generation system.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Distributed Energy Generation Market on the basis of Technology, Application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solar PV

Wind Turbine

Fuel Cells

Diesel Gensets

Natural Gas Gensets

Gas & Steam Turbine

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial & Commercial

Residential

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

