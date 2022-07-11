State Investigates Report of Potential Algal Bloom at Jordan Lake’s Farrington Boat Launch

Raleigh

Jul 8, 2022

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources (DWR) advises the public to avoid contact with green or blue water in Jordan Lake due to a potential algal bloom that was reported to the DWR Algal Bloom Dashboard on July 8, 2022. The potential bloom was reported to be present near the Farrington boat ramp in Chatham County.

DWR is investigating the bloom for Microcystis, which belongs to the algal group cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae). Microcystis has the potential to produce microcystin, an algal toxin that may cause adverse health effects in humans and pets. Toxin production is dynamic and can change rapidly over time and location. State tests for toxins have not yet been completed. It is unknown at this time whether toxins are present. A test is the only method to confirm whether toxins are present. Results will be reported on DWR’s Algal Bloom Dashboard as soon as they are available.

Cyanobacteria blooms usually appear bright green but when a bloom starts to decay, the color can change to a milky blue. Decaying algae may produce a strong, foul odor that can impact a large area. Algal blooms tend to move due to wind and wave action.

North Carolina has had no reports of adverse health effects in people associated with this algal bloom. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health (DPH) routinely encourages the public to avoid contact with large accumulations of algae and to prevent children and pets from swimming or ingesting water in an algal bloom. Remember, when in doubt, stay out!

DPH suggests the following steps to safeguard against algal blooms:

Keep children and pets away from water that appears bright green, blue, discolored, or scummy.

Do not handle or touch large mats of algae.

Avoid handling, cooking, or eating dead fish that may be present.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake, or river, seek veterinary care immediately.

To report an algal bloom, contact the nearest DEQ regional office or submit a report online. To view reported algal bloom events, visit DWR’s Fish Kill & Algal Bloom Dashboard. To learn more about alga blooms, visit the DWR website. For more information on the potential health effects from algal blooms, visit the DPH website.

