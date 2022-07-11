Hematology Analyzer Market to Cross $3.94 Billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 7.30%

Hematology Analyzer Market

Rise in prevalence of blood disorders such as anemia, hemorrhagic conditions, and infections in the blood, technological advancements in hematology analyzers.

Increase in demand for automated hematology analyzer coupled with rising preference toward high sensitivity hematology analyzer are some factors that boost the growth of the market.” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hematology analyzer market size was valued at $1,962.40 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $3,941.10 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.30% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Technological developments, increase in demand for automated hematology analyzers, and rise in preference toward high sensitivity hematology analyzers are the factors that drive the global hematology analyzer market. On the other hand, high cost of hematology analyzers due to advanced features and automation and strict regulatory policies hinder the market growth. However, growth opportunities in developing economies are expected to offer profitable opportunities to the market players.

COVID -19 impact scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak disturbed workflows in the healthcare industry across the globe.

A few subdomains of healthcare industry had to pause or shut their operations due to lockdown and lack of workforce.

The pandemic affected the hematology analyzer market positively, attributing to an increase in focus on the hematology parameters to assess the COVID-19 infection.

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the industry grow significantly, as the demand for hematology analyzer increased owing to increase in focus on the hematology parameters for the assessment of COVID-19 around the world. This supports the hematology analyzer market to gain traction during the forecast period.

Growth in cases of blood diseases such as anemia, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, and infections in the blood, technological advancements in hematology analyzers, and rise in adoption of automated hematology analyzer coupled with rising preference towards high sensitivity hematology analyzer are principle driving factors which boost growth of the hematology analyzer market. However, high cost of hematology analyzers, and stringent regulatory policies for hematology analyzers, are some key challenges which hinder growth of the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in emerging economics create an opportunity for the manufacturers to tap and capitalize on the market.

Rise in prevalence of blood disorders such as anemia, blood cancers, hemorrhagic conditions, and infections in the blood, technological advancements in hematology analyzers, and increase in demand for automated hematology analyzer coupled with rising preference toward high sensitivity hematology analyzer are some factors that boost the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth opportunities in emerging economics are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

Based on product & services, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global hematology analyzer market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Boule Diagnostics AB, Hobira Ltd, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Stratec SE (Diatron MI Plc.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Sysmex Corporation.

