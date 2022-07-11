Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Size is projected to reach USD 845 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Straits Research

The global local anesthesia drugs market size was valued at USD 532 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 845 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global local anesthetic market by generating revenue of USD 1742 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

An anesthetic is a drug used to induce temporary numbness or loss of sensation for diagnostic or surgical procedures. Anesthetics are of two types; general anesthetics and local anesthetics. Combinations of anesthetics are also used owing to their additive effects. The anesthetic effect is generally achieved by suppressing the sensory stimulus in the brain and by blocking the conduction of nerves in the nervous system. Local anesthesia is used to numb a particular area of the body without knocking off the conscious as in general anesthesia.





Upcoming Anesthetics, Increasing Surgical, and Postoperative Pain Management Surging Market Growth

The rising number of surgeries, especially due to accidents and chronic ailments like cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and orthopedic disorders, are driving the growth of the global local anesthesia drugs market. In addition, the number of injuries requiring medical attention has also increased. As per the data published by the National Safety Council of the United States, about 4.4 million people were injured seriously enough to require medical attention in crashes in 2019.

Additionally, the number of cesarean deliveries is on the rise all over the globe, which is also expected to drive market growth. Bupivacaine is the most common local anesthetic used in spinal anesthesia for cesarean delivery. Hence, the increasing C-sections worldwide are boosting the demand for local anesthetic drugs. Hence, the increasing number of surgeries and increasing demand for local anesthetic drugs are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Accelerating research and development investments in the identification and development of new local anesthetic drugs and subsequent new product approvals by regulatory bodies is expected to be one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the coming years. In August 2020, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. received the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a generic version of Lidocaine Patch 5%. Therefore, the new approvals for local anesthetic drugs and frequent product launches boost the demand for drugs, increase R&D programs and funding, and boost market growth over the forecast period.

With the increasing number of surgeries globally, the need for local anesthetic drugs is expected to surge. Local anesthetics (LAs) are commonly infiltrated into surgical wounds for postsurgical analgesia. Effective surgical pain control is an important treatment goal to reduce morbidity and improve faster return to activity and work. It is also an important patient-centered outcome and an important factor in patient satisfaction and quality of life.

Additionally, as per the research article published in JAMA Network in 2021, a study was conducted to determine whether liposomal bupivacaine would improve the intensity and duration of postoperative pain in major truncal surgery as it has been reported to do in other nontruncal orthopedic, cosmetic, and colorectal indications and whether it could also reduce reliance on opioid medications.

The study revealed a significant reduction in pain and opioid use over three postoperative days and found that the Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) scores were reduced at a faster rate in patients treated with bupivacaine hydrochloride. Thus, owing to the increasing benefits of local anesthetic in reducing postoperative pain, the studied market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.





Impact of COVID-19

Currently, all the countries across the globe faced the outbreak of COVID-19. Many pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are constantly focusing their R&D investments on the production of antiseptic products and preventive vaccines to suffice the demand of customers. During the initial stages of the lockdown, trades were suspended with other countries owing to travel restrictions.

The usage of local anesthesia for treating patients with COVID-19 is in high demand due to its negligible risk of viral transmission. The healthcare system implemented changes in the procedure or practice to contain the infection to the workers and patients in the medical facilities. Regional anesthesia generally maintains respiratory functions and circumvents airway instrumentation, further helping to limit viral transmission, thus making it mandatory to maintain under regional anesthesia as far as possible. However, elective and crucial surgeries have resumed gradually after the lift of lockdown and restrictions. Nerve blocking procedures are planned to be conducted in special and well-prepared operative rooms, which helps in reducing the risk of infection.

In addition, the adoption of regional anesthesia mitigates adverse effects during the postoperative period. It ensures safety for patients and teams. Therefore, due to the advantages offered by local anesthesia over general anesthesia, the local anesthesia drugs market is anticipated to experience significant growth during the pandemic. However, due to the reduced elective surgeries, local anesthetic drugs for non-COVID-19 indications can be impacted.





Regional Analysis of Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global local anesthetic market by generating revenue of USD 1742 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market in North America was valued at USD 1099 million in 2021. The major factors contributing to the rising market share are the sudden increase in the number of surgeries conducted, the increasing old age population, and the increasing number of people with chronic health conditions. Europe is the second contributor to the local anesthesia drugs market, with revenue of USD 678 million in 2021. Owing to an increase in dental procedures, advancements in medical science, number of surgeries related to cardiovascular ailments, orthopedics, hernia, and other ailments, the market for anesthetic drugs is anticipated to grow exponentially in this region.

The local anesthetic drugs market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness steady growth with USD 615 million in 2021. The increasing cases of chronic diseases, rising number of surgical approaches, load of the aging population, and related diseases increasing the procurement of local anesthetics for surgery and management of postoperative pain are the factors expected to drive the market growth. South America and Middle East & Africa have the lowest market owing to post pandemic effects and slow growing healthcare facilities.





Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 845 Million by 2030 CAGR 5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Drug Type, Mode of Administration and Geography Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd, Braun Melsulgen AG, Pacira BioSciences Inc., Pfizer Inc, Septodont, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Technological Advancements Creating New Growth Avenues Key Market Drivers Increase in Surgeries Surging Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market Growth

Approval of Upcoming Anesthetics Boosting Market Growth





Key Highlights:

The global local anesthesia drugs market was valued at USD 532 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate USD 845 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021–2030).

during the forecast period (2021–2030). Based on drug type , lidocaine is the major shareholder in the global local anesthesia drugs market. The segment is projected to generate USD 1343 million in 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2030.

, lidocaine is the major shareholder in the global local anesthesia drugs market. The segment is projected to generate USD 1343 million in 2030 and grow at a by 2030. By the mode of administration , global local anesthesia drugs market is segmented as injectable and surface anesthetic. Injectable drug is the highest market shareholder. The injectable anesthetics segment is projected to generate USD 3693 million in 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2030.

, is segmented as injectable and surface anesthetic. Injectable drug is the highest market shareholder. The injectable anesthetics segment is projected to generate USD 3693 million in 2030 and grow at a by 2030. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is valued at USD 1742 million by 2030 at a CAGR 5% during the forecast period.





The key players in the local anesthesia drugs market are

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd

B. Braun Melsulgen AG

Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Pfizer Inc

Septodont

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited





Global Local Anesthesia Drugs Market - Segmentation

By Drug Type

Bupivacaine

Lidocaine

Benzocaine

Ropivacaine

Prilocaine

Chloroprocaine

Others

By Mode of Administration

Injectable

Surface Anesthetic

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East &Africa





Read the full Report Description with Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/local-anesthesia-drugs-market/toc





Market News:

In December 2020 , Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Ropivacaine HCl Injection, USP 40mg/20mL in the United States indicated the production of local or regional anesthesia for surgery and acute pain management through its US affiliate Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Ropivacaine HCl Injection, USP 40mg/20mL in the United States indicated the production of local or regional anesthesia for surgery and acute pain management through its US affiliate Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. In November 2020 , Pfizer announced the completion of merging its Upjohn business with Mylan N.V. to form Viatris Inc., where Pfizer would hold 57% of the shares of the company.

, Pfizer announced the completion of merging its Upjohn business with Mylan N.V. to form Viatris Inc., where Pfizer would hold 57% of the shares of the company. In August 2020 , Teva Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic partnership with a biopharmaceutical company called Alvotech for the commercialization of five biosimilar products in the United States.

, Teva Pharmaceuticals announced a strategic partnership with a biopharmaceutical company called Alvotech for the commercialization of five biosimilar products in the United States. In August 2020 , B. Braun and Royal Philips announced that their Onvision needle tip tracking technology for regional anesthesia got the 501(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

, B. Braun and Royal Philips announced that their Onvision needle tip tracking technology for regional anesthesia got the 501(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration. In January 2020 , Pacira BioSciences announced a collaboration with Envision Physician Services to train anesthesiology clinicians on ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia techniques.

, Pacira BioSciences announced a collaboration with Envision Physician Services to train anesthesiology clinicians on ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia techniques. In June 2019 , Fresenius Medical Care announced the acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. after approval from authorities in the United States.

, Fresenius Medical Care announced the acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc. after approval from authorities in the United States. In February 2019, Glenmark announced the spin-off of its innovative business into a new company in the United States after the approval from its Board of Directors.





