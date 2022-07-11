Meeting Notice- MHIB To Meet Thursday July 14, 2022

July 11, 2022

A meeting of the Maryland Horse Industry Board will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10 A.M. in person at “Flickeridge,” the farm of 3-Day eventer Tracey Bienemann and her mother, the Hon. Alison Asti, at 5129 Moreland Lane, Lothian, MD 20711

The meeting will include an overview of the Flickeridge operation, current information, and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, reports from stable inspectors, and updates from board members. A tour of the facility will follow.

