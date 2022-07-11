Ink & Americana Pairs Iconic IRL Art with NFTs

Kicking off with a tribute portrait of the Notorious B.I.G., Ink & Americana is the next step in Web3 art, offering NFTs with the utility being the original one-of-one 3D wooden relief sculptures made by Ben Hazlerig honoring iconic people, places and objects

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ink & Americana has launched as a new breed of Web3 art company, a platform for NFTs based around the utility of Ben Hazlerig’s ingenious one-of-one wood relief sculptures capturing icons of all kinds. The series kicked off with a Notorious B.I.G. art work presented to the rapper’s mother Voletta Wallace at the 50th anniversary celebration in Times Square in June– an event which was featured in Vibe, the Source, TMZ and more major media. Hazlerig will release a tribute to DMX in partnership with his estate next. The value of the original art works linked to NFTs starts at $100,000.

Ink & Americana was formed by entrepreneur Joe Wallace and Hazlerig and will mint and sell the NFTs linked to the physical original works and collaborate with athletes, artists and brands to create work supporting their legacies, philanthropy and other endeavors.

Hazlerig is a second generation artist who has been developing his unique three-dimensional wood art style for the past few years. Looking for a way to spread positive vibes with his fellow man/woman during the pandemic, Ben’s original idea was to turn traditional tattoo art into 3D wood art. The bold lines, bright colors and underlying meanings seemed like the perfect combination for making high energy art that stands out. Ben has been able to take this original inspiration and let the possibilities run wild, utilizing new design elements and pop art flare.

“When people experience Ben’s artwork you can see the power right in font of you,” said Ink & Americana co-founder Joe Wallace. “His Biggie portrait brought tears to people’s eyes and his DMX tribute will honor the man like no artists has yet. We’re here to elevate the NFT game with vision, skill and heart.”

Follow Ink & Americana on Instagram.

Media contact: owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

Business contact: Joe@inkandamericana.com

About Ink & Americana: Ink & Americana is a Web3 company creating NFTs with the utility of physical one-of-a-kind original art works. For more information Ink & Americana

Attachment

owen@thoughtgangmedia.com