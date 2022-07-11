Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Groundbreaking of the Parcel 15 Interim Retail Village at St. Elizabeths East

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 11, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) will break ground on the Interim Retail Village at Parcel 15 on the St. Elizabeths East campus.

The new 22,000-square-foot community space, designed by David Adjaye, will include an Interim Retail Village that will serve as an incubator for local retail and food concepts that originated in the community and provide job opportunities to residents. The groundbreaking will include a celebration of the first group of local businesses that have been selected to move into the space.

When:

Monday, July 11 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Kenyan McDuffie, Ward 5 Councilmember

David Adjaye, Owner and Lead Architect, Adjaye Associates

Latrena Owens, Executive Director of St. Elizabeths Redevelopment

Le Greg Harrison, The Museum, & Parcel 15 Experience Manger

Dan Tangherlini, Managing Director, Emerson Collective

Where:

1100 Oak Drive SE

*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Congress Heights Metro Station *

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media avail. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

