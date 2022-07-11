All singers are welcome to sign up now on https://lnkd.in/e5xsu4_Y and post on the Facebook messenger page. The deadline ends on July 19, 2022, at 11: 59 pm.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are very excited to introduce the Redme Heddub One Man Band's open mic music showcase that will be taking place at the Plush Imperial club on August 13, 2022, in Niagara Falls Ontario Canada.All singers are welcome to sign up now on https://lnkd.in/e5xsu4_Y and post on the Redme Heddub Facebook messenger page.The deadline ends on July 19, 2022, at 11:59 pm.Only the selected singers will be notified to perform in the Redme Heddub Music Showcase. The best three of the 12 singers, will be selected online and receive the opportunity to perform in New York City. The two best singers will be awarded a cash prize of $1,000 each as well as studio vocal recording time.Redme will release his latest remixed singles in the United States and the United Kingdom. Titles include “Universal Hollywood,” “Wonderful to See You,” “Get Rich Quick,” and “Cross Life”The songs have been taken from the upcoming “Back Riders” CD album due in 2025.Redme has released “Last Night,” “My Dana,” and “We’re All Alone.” “My Dana” charted at No. 19 in the Top 50 Indie Urban/Hip Hop/Latin Chart on March 16, 2017, and Redme’s original song, “Last Night,” reached No. 9 on October 1, 2013, on the same chart.He divides his time in the music scene between Mississauga and Berkley as well as Los Angeles in California.Redme has produced more than 100 songs and created a solid reputation in the recording and publishing circles of the music industry. Some of Redme’s songs are available for download at www.RedmeHeddub.com website.Lennon Records sponsored the music showcase, and we still do not know why George Lennon did not dig deeper into the mind games.