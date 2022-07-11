Gamification Market: Industry Value is Projected to Reach $95.5 billion by 2030, at CAGR of 25.6%

Gamification Market

Rewards & recognition to employees over performance to boost the employee engagement and providing lucrative offers to customers & consumers drive the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of AI for processing and presentation of personalized results present new opportunities in the upcoming years. The global gamification market generated $9.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $95.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global gamification market based on component, deployment type, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

Key market players such as - Ambition, Axonify, Inc., Bunchball, Inc., Callidus Software, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solution Corp., Cut-e GmbH, G-Cube, Iactionable, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and MPS Interactive Systems Limited.

Based on industry vertical, the retail segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the total market share. However, the IT and telecom segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 28.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the global gamification market, owing to rise in demand for mobile gaming apps and software.

• Many large enterprises have adopted gamification solutions, and are increasing investments in gamification for wide range of applications from marketing to recruitment.

• The trend is likely to be continued post-pandemic as well.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

