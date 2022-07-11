B2C E-Commerce Market Size is projected to reach USD 8,016 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.05%: Straits Research

The global B2C E-Commerce market size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 8,016 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest B2C e-commerce market.

B2C (business-to-consumer) e-commerce, sometimes known as retail e-commerce, is a sales paradigm in which online businesses sell directly to consumers. For example, Amazon is a B2C e-commerce platform that sells products directly to consumers.

E-commerce sales take place nearly exclusively over the internet, except for shipping and delivery operations, giving sellers and buyers the convenience and freedom to conduct business anytime and from any location. B2C e-Commerce has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in globalization due to the greater convenience of buying and selling online than conventional sales. There are five types of B2C e-commerce: direct sellers, online intermediaries, advertisement-based, community-based, and fee-based.





Advent of Social Media as a Marketing Tool and Increasing Smartphone E-Commerce to Drive the B2C E-Commerce Market

Businesses can use social media to become active market participants. The audience can grow acquainted with, engage with, and trust the persona created by the profile, updates, and interactions with individuals. Social networking is a great way to drive visitors to a company's website. Links in profiles, blog post links in posts, and advertisements can all help convert visitors into customers. Businesses can use Instagram/Facebook storefronts, direct messages, call-to-action buttons on profiles, and online appointment tools to generate leads and income directly on these networks.

Businesses may build a visual identity and enhance brand awareness through social media platforms because of their visual nature. Networking, getting comments, holding discussions, and communicating directly with others via direct and indirect relationships with the audience are all possible on these platforms.

For example, Facebook is the most popular social networking site globally and one of the most often used local business directories. People of all ages use it to keep in touch with friends and family, participate in forums, find and visit local businesses, and track brands. Using Facebook's social media marketing tool, strengthen ties with existing clients, remind them of changes in hours, events, and achievements, organize discussions and live broadcasts, and promote to baby boomers.

As a result, the advent of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, among others, and these platforms as marketing tools to grow businesses is anticipated to augment market growth throughout the forecast period.

Smartphones have changed the way people shop on the internet. Google surveyed 1,000 people aged 18 to 64 in the United States to see how they use their smartphones to research and shop online. According to the study, smartphones have become popular shopping tools. Smartphones are becoming increasingly popular for researching and purchasing goods and services. According to the data, consumers use their smartphones for 77% of research and 46% of purchases.

With this level of connectedness and flexibility, smartphone users may browse for items and services anywhere and at any time. 55% of smartphone users search at home, 35% search on the go, 31% search when shopping, 28% search at work, 21% multitask while dining out, 15% search in coffee shops, and 7% search while taking public transportation.

Smartphone purchases are not accidental or one-time events. People who routinely purchase on their smartphones. According to the survey, 60% of consumers use their smartphones for at least one transaction per month. As a result, growing smartphone e-commerce is expected to enhance global B2C E-Commerce market growth over the forecast period.





Rapid Penetration of IoT to Create Growth Opportunities

The e-commerce industry is undergoing a rapid technological transformation. As lifestyles change and become more accustomed to online shopping, industry participants need to employ technology to offer customer-friendly services. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the most recent technological advancement. IoT-enabled devices use the internet to communicate, allowing shops and e-commerce businesses to operate more efficiently.

With the introduction of IoT gadgets such as smart mirrors that let customers virtually try on garments and Amazon dash buttons that assist users in replenishing their favorite products, this ingenious technology has radically transformed the way consumers buy online. The growing use of IoT in B2C e-commerce offers many advantages over the traditional paradigm. The Internet of Things (IoT) makes it easier for businesses to manage distribution networks, inventories, warehouses, and customer experiences.





Key Highlights

The global B2C e-commerce market was valued at USD 3,994 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8% by 2030.

was valued at USD 3,994 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8% by 2030. By type, the B2C retailers type segment is expected to reach USD 7,971 billion by 2030.

the B2C retailers type segment is expected to reach USD 7,971 billion by 2030. By application, the clothing & footwear application segment is expected to reach USD 2,607 billion by 2030.

the clothing & footwear application segment is expected to reach USD 2,607 billion by 2030. The global B2C e-commerce market is geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific and North America were the two significant regional markets in 2021.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 8,016 Billion by 2030 CAGR 8.05% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon, ASOS, eBay Inc., Flipkart, JD.com Key Market Opportunities Rapid Penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) Key Market Drivers Increasing Smartphone E-Commerce





Impact of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for necessities such as personal care goods, restroom supplies, and groceries spiked on B2C e-commerce platforms . However, in the first and second quarters of 2020, the rising prevalence of COVID-19 worldwide prompted governments in several countries to go into complete lockdown, disrupting supply chains and lowering e-commerce revenues. Second, the COVID-19 outbreak had the most significant impact on the United States and China, two significant contributors to e-commerce growth.

Services e-commerce companies, such as those in ride-hailing and tourism, saw their GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) decline, putting them behind their competitors in the rankings of top business-to-consumer e-commerce companies.

For the global B2C E-Commerce market, the post-pandemic period will be crucial. An outbreak appears to have started or has accelerated long-term changes. Individuals who have experienced the convenience of internet shopping are unlikely to return to their old routines. However, when more physical establishments reopen and shoppers return to the streets, e-commerce growth is gradual. Compared to other industries, the global B2C e-commerce market will rebound quickly.





Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa make up the market's five regions. The Asia Pacific and North America are the two most important markets for B2C E-Commerce. The region is home to over two-thirds of the worldwide people, and economic growth in China and India—remains a major driving force. The development is attributed to increased internet connectivity in second-tier cities and remote places. The underdeveloped market in this region is a popular destination for international firms and internet buyers.

North America is expected to be the second-largest B2C E-Commerce market, with an expected market value of USD 2,289 billion by 2030. North America has one of the highest rates of internet adoption globally. Buyers demand product quality, content, and cost, encouraging them to accept multinational brands and items.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to see significant growth during the projection period. The Middle East has a thriving young population and one of the world's most excellent living levels. Furthermore, the region's rapidly growing retail e-commerce economy is fueled by increased internet usage.





Competitive Players in the Global B2C E-Commerce Market

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon

ASOS

eBay Inc.

Flipkart

JD.com

MakeMyTrip

OLX

Paypal Holdings

Craiglist Inc.

Shopify

Walmart

Expedia

Airbnb

Uber

Rakuten

Instacart.





Global B2C E-Commerce Market: Segmentation

By Type

B2C Retailers

Classifieds

By Application

Automotive

Beauty & Personal Care

Books & Stationery

Consumer Electronics

Clothing & Footwear

Home Décor & Electronics

Sports & Leisure

Travel & Tourism

Media & Entertainment

Information Technology (Software)

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In March 2022 , JD Logistics offered to pay USD 1.42 billion for Deppon Holdco, a Shanghai-listed financial entity that owns 66.50% of Deppon Logistics. JD Logistics will conduct an obligatory public offer for all Deppon shares at USD 2.07 per share, a 3.90% premium to the most recent closing price, as mandated by Chinese regulations.

, JD Logistics offered to pay USD 1.42 billion for Deppon Holdco, a Shanghai-listed financial entity that owns 66.50% of Deppon Logistics. JD Logistics will conduct an obligatory public offer for all Deppon shares at USD 2.07 per share, a 3.90% premium to the most recent closing price, as mandated by Chinese regulations. In October 2021 , Instacart Inc. was paying USD 350 million in cash and stock for Caper AI. This firm develops self-checkout shopping carts to expand its development opportunities ahead of its expected public offering.

, Instacart Inc. was paying USD 350 million in cash and stock for Caper AI. This firm develops self-checkout shopping carts to expand its development opportunities ahead of its expected public offering. In August 2021 , Adidas AG decided to sell its struggling Reebok company to Authentic Brands Group Inc. for approximately USD 2.50 billion, bringing yet another well-known trademark to the buyer's increasing list of brand names.

, Adidas AG decided to sell its struggling Reebok company to Authentic Brands Group Inc. for approximately USD 2.50 billion, bringing yet another well-known trademark to the buyer's increasing list of brand names. In July 2021 , Flipkart concluded a USD 3.60 billion financing round, valuing the Indian online market at USD 37.60 billion. Majority owner Walmart Inc. joined partners such as SoftBank Group Corp. in pouring new funds.

, Flipkart concluded a USD 3.60 billion financing round, valuing the Indian online market at USD 37.60 billion. Majority owner Walmart Inc. joined partners such as SoftBank Group Corp. in pouring new funds. In May 2018, Walmart, the world's largest retailer, officially announced that it would invest USD16 billion in Flipkart for a 77% stake. When the purchase is complete, Flipkart will be valued at USD 20.80 billion, India's largest online retailer with 54 million active users and a predicted gross merchandise value of USD 7.50 billion for 2018.

Top Dropshipping Softwares in the eCommerce Market

Introduction to E-commerce Market in 2020





