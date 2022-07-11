Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Rossmoyne Road in Cumberland County

07/11/2022

Crossing to be closed July 25-29

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Norfolk Southern Railroad plans to perform work on the rail crossing on Rossmoyne Road (Route 2021) in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County. Rossmoyne Road will be closed between Colonial Drive and Lisburn Road (Route 2017) Monday, July 25, through Friday, July 29.







A detour will be in place using Lisburn Road (Route 2017), Slate Hill Road (Route 2025), and Route 15.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



###





