10th Street Bypass Closure Begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will close to traffic beginning Tuesday morning, July 12.

The 10th Street Bypass will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning continuously through 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 between Fort Duquesne Boulevard at the Pittsburgh Convention Center and I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge for Picklesburgh 2022. Additionally, the ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass will close.

All traffic will be detoured. Motorists should use Fort Duquesne Boulevard to detour around the closure. Motorists on I-279 should use the ramps to Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

PennDOT is not involved in this event and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Kim Potenga at 412-969-3021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

