Natural Resource Commission to meet July 13 at State Forest Nursery

Ames – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m., July 13, at the State Forest Nursery, 2404 South Duff Avenue, in Ames. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate via teleconference option either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the July 13 meeting.

Approval of Agenda Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Construction - Large Project: Shimek State Forest, Road Maintenance - Lee County

Approve Minutes of June 9 Meeting

Director's Remarks

Division Administrator's Remarks

Donations

Contract with RA Outdoors, LLC, dba Aspira

Contract Amendment-2 with Real Time Research, Inc.

Construction - Small Projects

*Construction - Large Project: Shimek State Forest, Road Maintenance - Lee County

Public Land Acquisition Projects Paint Creek, Allamakee County - Matthew and Julie Graesch and Marianne Olson Heritage Valley Forest Legacy Area, Allamakee County - Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case



Next meeting, Aug. 11, in Polk County

