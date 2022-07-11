Pet camera Market Size 2022 Detail Report including Market Share by Type, Applications, Key Players | 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Pet camera Market Trends – Technological advancements in pet camera features and functionalities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors accounting for the global pet camera market revenue growth are increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, growing need among the working population to monitor pets remotely, increasing expenditure on pet care and monitoring devices, and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Rising concerns about safety and comfort of pets, increasing installation of home security cameras, and technological advances in pet camera designs, features, and functionalities are among the other key factors driving growth of the global market revenue.

Pet cameras are increasingly being installed at homes to keep an eye on pets and companion animals remotely. These cameras come with a wide range of pet-specific features that can monitor, interact, train, entertain, and even offer treats to the pets. Pet cameras are gaining significant popularity among the working population, who constantly need to keep a check on their pets from their workplaces. Increasing risks of mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, phobias, and dementia in pet animals due to loneliness and inactivity when left alone at home are among the key reasons most people are investing in pet cameras nowadays. However, certain factors are expected to lower demand for these cameras in the near future, and therefore, restrict the global pet camera market growth. Some of these factors are increasing prices of pet monitoring cameras and high maintenance & repair costs associated with these.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

· Among product type segments, the one-way video functionality segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global pet camera market in 2020. Pet cameras with one-way video functionality are suitable for live audio and video calls, and these devices are also compatible with smartphones and tablets. Rising demand for these devices owing to other viable features such as automatic treat dispensing, laser dot chase game, customizable built-in ringtone, temperature monitoring, and sound & motion detection is a key factor boosting the revenue growth of this segment.

· Based on application, the treat dispensing was the most dominant of all segments in terms of revenue in 2020. Growing number of pet owners worldwide and rising demand for pet monitoring cameras with advanced, pet-friendly features including automatic treat dispensing are the major factors contributing to this segment’s growth.

· Among regional markets, North America reached the largest revenue share in the global pet camera market in 2020. Rising pet culture – largely among millennials – increasing adoption and rescuing of pet animals, and growing adoption of companion animals for geriatric and disabled people are among the major factors driving the North America market growth. Rising concerns about pet safety and security, surging demand for pet monitoring cameras with high-tech features, and high per capita income in the region further drive the regional market growth.

For the purpose of this report, the global pet camera market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

· One-way Video Functionality

· Two-way Video Functionality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

· Monitoring

· Communicating

· Treat Dispensing

· Real-time Alert

· Remote Training

· Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pet Owners

Veterinarians

Professional Trainers

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Offline Distribution Channels

Online Distribution Channels

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Pet Camera market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Pet Camera market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

