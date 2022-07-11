Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Mode of Operation | 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Trends – Increasing number of health-conscious consumers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fruit & vegetable processing market size reached USD 304.50 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing consumer dependency on processed foods due to changing lifestyle. Increasing need for using chemical approaches to limit microbial growth is expected to further augment global fruit & vegetable processing market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of health-conscious consumers is also expected to boost market growth.

The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Fruit products segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for processed fruit products globally is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The canned segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing demand for canned fruits and vegetable products in both developed and developing countries.

The High-Pressure Processing (HPP) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of HPP technology for processing jams and similar products.

The small-scale processing segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing usage of small-scale processing systems by small-scale farmers.

The report further divides the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fruit & vegetable processing market on the basis of type, product type, technology, processing systems, equipment type, operation, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fruit Products

Frozen Fruit

Jam

Fruit Jellies

Pasteurized Fruit

Fruit Cheese

Frozen Fruit Pulp

Pasteurized Mash

Candied Fruits

Dried Fruit

Fruit Juice

Fruit Juice Powder

Fruit Syrup

Others (Low-Calorie Products, Compote, Marmalade)

Vegetable Products

Frozen Vegetables

Vegetable Juice

Concentrated Vegetable Juice

Pasteurized Vegetables

Sterilized Vegetables

Marinated Vegetables

Biological Canned Vegetables

Vegetable Sauce

Other Vegetable Products

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Frozen

Canned

Dried & Dehydrated

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

Microwave Processing

Pulsed Electric Field Processing (PEF)

Processing Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small-Scale Processing

Intermediate-Scale Processing

Large-Scale Processing

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pre-Processing Equipment

Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

Washing & Dewatering

Fillers

Seasoning

Packaging & Handling

Others

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Greencore Group plc, Kraft Heinz Company, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc., JBT Corporation, Syntegon Technology GmbH, The Bühler Holding AG, GEA Group AG, Olam International Limited, and Nestlé S.A.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market by 2028?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

