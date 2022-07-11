D&B Engineers and Architects Continues Expansion with Three New Hires: Lillian Baker, Francesca Conte, William Popelaski

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann Lillian Baker, Francesca Conte and William Popelaski Become New Employees

WOODBURY, NY, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&B Engineers and Architects, a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has increased its employee roster by hiring three employees.

D&B continues to grow in both the municipal and private engineering sectors which requires the addition of quality professionals in keeping with our policy of Total Customer Satisfaction. I am extremely pleased to welcome Ms. Baker, Ms. Conte and Mr. Popelaski to the D&B team and look forward to the application of their expertise and experience to the many client projects in progress as well as others to come.

Ms. Lillian Baker, of Astoria, Queens, NY joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Eng. I in D&B’s Water Supply Division in the Woodbury office. She is a graduate of State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering. Ms. Baker was a research intern at the University at Buffalo Nanotechnology Lab prior to her position with D&B.

Joining D&B Engineers and Architects as Environmental Scientist I in D&B’s Water Supply Division in the Woodbury office is Ms. Francesca Conte of Bethpage, NY. She is a recent graduate of State University of New York (SUNY) at Stony Brook and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Design, Policy and Planning.

Mr. William Popelaski (Inwood, NY) has been hired as a Construction Manager with D&B Engineers and Architects Water Supply Division in D&B’s Woodbury headquarters. He will report to various Long Island field locations to support distribution system maintenance and construction activities. His previous position was with New York American Water (Hewlett, NY) where he was employed for over 40 years, most recently with the title of Operations Senior Supervisor in the Engineering Department.