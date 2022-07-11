Mushroom Cultivation Market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Mushroom Cultivation Market trends – High demand from APAC region

Mushroom Cultivation Market Size – USD 16.65 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market trends – High demand from APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivation market. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others.

Rising demand for mushrooms as a substitute for meat products followed by rising preference for vegan food products and diets are some other key factor boosting demand for mushrooms. This in turn is resulting in increasing global mushroom production using more modern and advanced cultivation technologies and processing techniques.

The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor of the dynamically altered market scenario. The report covers a comprehensive impact analysis of the global health crisis on the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers the current and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market and its key segments.

Some key findings in the report:

In January 2019, South Mill Mushrooms and Champ's Mushrooms combined forces to create the leading mushroom producer and supplier in North America. This agreement helped South Mill Mushrooms meet rising demand in all mushroom marketplace segments throughout the United States and Canada.

Button mushroom segment is expected to register a relatively higher revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for button mushrooms due to nutritional properties and easy availability.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share in the global mushroom cultivation market. This can be attributed to increasing consumption of mushrooms and adoption of more modern mushroom cultivation processes in countries in the region.

The Global Mushroom Cultivation Report is a panoramic study of the overall Mushroom Cultivation market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Mushroom Cultivation market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Mushroom Cultivation market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Mushroom Cultivation industry.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mushroom cultivation market based on type, phase, form, marketing channel, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Button Mushroom

Cremini Mushrooms

Oyster Mushrooms

Others

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Composting

Spawning

Casing

Pinning

Cropping

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Fresh

Dried

Canned

Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Mushroom Cultivation market include:

Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Italspwan, Mushroom SAS, Fujishukin Co., and Societa Agricola Porretta.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Mushroom Cultivation industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Mushroom Cultivation?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

