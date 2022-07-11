Unified Endpoint Management Market is Expected to Garner $53.65 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Allied Market Research - Logo

Unified endpoint management market is influenced by several factors such as growing usage of mobile devices among the workforce, rapid growth of IT footprints.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global unified endpoint management market was pegged at $3.39 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $53.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in cyber threats among organizations coupled with compliance regulations, growing usage of mobile devices among the workforce, and increase in IT asset footprints drive the growth of the global unified endpoint management market. On the other hand, high deployment costs and device and OS fragmentation impede the growth to some extent. However, growing adoption of cloud-based solutions is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (318 Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15946

Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global unified endpoint management market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This demand is attributed to enhanced security of data and better maintenance of servers offered by the on-premise deployment of unified endpoint management solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 32.6% by 2030. The cloud segment is preferred by mid-sized financial institutions due to its low capital expenditure and low maintenance requirements, thus driving the demand for the segment.

By component type, the solution segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global unified endpoint management market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for data security solutions and the ability to deliver better business productivity. The services segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 33.5% by 2030.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15946

By geography, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global unified endpoint management industry. Growing trend of BYOD and work from home policies, working infrastructure to sustain day-to-day operations, availability of remote working and advanced communication, and core business operations are the key factors that propel the demand for unified endpoint management solutions in the region. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 34.7% throughout the estimated period. This is attributed to the growth in acceptance of mobility devices in enterprises and IoT applications, growth of BYOD policies, and cloud-based solutions in the region.

Some of the key Unified endpoint management industry players profiled in the report include CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Citrix Systems, INC., International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, Apple Inc., DELL INC., DivX, LLC., Fasoo, NortonLifeLock, Inc., NEXTLABS INC., and BROADCOMM, INC.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15946

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Cyber Security Market

2. Network Security Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.