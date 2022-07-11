Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market 2022 Future Set to Massive Growth | Major Player – Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher

Emergen Research Logo

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Trend – Advancement in technology.

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Size – USD 18.28 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trend – Advancement in technology. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 39.18 Billion by 2028, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Next-generation biomanufacturing process makes it possible to meet increasing demand for biological medicine used in the treatment of critical diseases such as liver and kidney disorders, cancer and diabetes. In addition, growing adoption of single-use products such as single-use bio-reactors, bio containers and increasing financial support from private investors and governments for development of next-generation biomanufacturing units are among some major factors driving growth of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Next-Generation Biomanufacturing business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Further Key Findings in the Report:

In July 2018, Amgen opened a new next-generation biomanufacturing plant located in West Greenwich, R.I. campus. The company invested approximately USD 200 Million in this new facility.

In April 2020, Akron Biotech acquired Cambryn in Sarasota, Florida, from Cambryn Biologics. The facility is a biomanufacturing plant equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

Biopharmaceutical Companies accounted for a 39% revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements and increasing investor and governments funding.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Danaher Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sartorius AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Esco Group of Companies, Pierre Guérin, and PBS Biotech, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the next-generation biomanufacturing market based on type, application, end-use, and region as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Continuous Upstream Biomanufacturing

Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing

Downstream Biomanufacturing

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Hormones

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutions

CMOs/CDMOs

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

