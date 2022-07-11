Tax Management Market Size to Cross $56,531.80 Million by 2030, At a CAGR of 13.6%

Tax Management Market

Rise in digital financial transition volume and surge in complexity and tax laws have boosted the growth of the global tax management software market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of blockchain technology in the monitoring of taxpayers and strict government policies about the collection of tax are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Key market players such as - Avalara Inc., Blucora, Inc., Thomson Reuters, HRB Digital LLC., Intuit Inc, SAP SE, Sovos Compliance, LLC , TaxJar, TaxSlayer, Wolters Kluwer N.V.

The global tax management market generated $16.45 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $56.52 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The report segments the global tax management software market on the basis of component, tax type, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

The global tax management software industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of tax type, the indirect tax segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the direct tax segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The market was suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic due to rise in implementation of lockdown by governments of several countries and shutdown of travel across the globe to curb the spread of the virus.

• However, as the restrictions are lifting and number of vaccination drives are increasing, the market will get back on track soon.

• Governments announce new tax reforms which is expected to supplement the market growth.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

