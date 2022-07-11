Dental Implantology Software Market to Recover from US$ 214.2 Mn in 2022 to US$ 278.2 Mn Amid Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders- Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest dental implantology software market because of its improved healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in Great Britain. The U.S., Germany, and Switzerland are the key producers of dental implantology software

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the dental implantology software market is predicted to grow owing to the need for faster and easier implant process. This software makes the process cheaper by reducing the time the patient needs to spend in surgery and allows the dental team to analyze all procedures before the surgery.



With a prior analysis, the dental team can make better decisions for the patient’s recovery to reduce post-surgery complications. Using dental implantology software, the dentist can more correctly by taking 3D scans and putting them into dental planning software. Hence, the demand for dental implantology software will experience significant growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 in the world.

As per Future Market Insights, the global dental implantology software market was around US$ 208.7 Mn in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 2.7% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 278.2 Mn in 2032.

The dental implants are used in cosmetic and aesthetic dental surgeries. Dental implants are used to fill in the gap left by a missing tooth, which leads to higher chances of other dental disorders. Hence, the demand for dental implantology software will increase with growing awareness regarding the oral health and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry across the globe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Design software is the leading segment as a product, and held approximately 75.0% of sales in 2021.

of sales in 2021. Dental clinics are the leading end user segment of dental implantology software with a market value share of around 38.4% in 2021, owing to the large number of patients visiting dental clinics for tooth replacement.

in 2021, owing to the large number of patients visiting dental clinics for tooth replacement. North America is considered the leading region with a value share of 34.3% in 2021, owing to the high prevalence of dental caries in the U.S.

in 2021, owing to the high prevalence of dental caries in the U.S. Europe is expected to be the second-largest dental implantology software market owing to the improved healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in the U.K.

“Faster recovery rate due to better screening of dental diseases will lead to enhanced patient satisfaction. This is set to propel the sales of dental implantology software across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Key players in the dental implantology software market are strengthening their presence by collaborating with key players in Asia Pacific market. They are also expanding their product offerings by launching new products in the market.

In March 2022, exocad announced its expansion in South Korea by relocating its Asia headquarters to Seoul, South Korea.

In September 2021, Materialise launched a dental module for Magic’s. It is an automating 3D printing preparation in dental labs.

Key Players:

Dentsply Sirona

Dental Wings Inc.

Blue Sky Bio

PLANMECA OY

exocad GmbH

Institut Straumann AG

ImplaStation

Materialise

Reconstruction 3D

DTX Studio suite (Envista)

GuideMia Technologies Inc

Zuub Inc.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the dental implantology software market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product – (planning software and design software), by end user (hospitals, dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and academic & research institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Implantology Software Industry Research

By Product:

Planning Software

Design Software

By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business.

