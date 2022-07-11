MDC offers free Ladies Night Out for outdoor skills July 19 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Women interested in the outdoors are welcome to attend the free Ladies Night Out event offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. MDC will provide all the equipment needed along with instruction and coaching for skills such as target archery, throwing the atlatl, campfire starting methods, Dutch oven cooking, and other outdoor skills.

“Participants will learn skills that can enhance their enjoyment of nature,” said Susie Harris, MDC naturalist. “Let’s get outside for a fun-filled summer night of outdoor skill adventure. Come join us for our annual Ladies Night Out at the Discovery Center.”

This program is open to participants ages 16 and older. Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. For more information, call 816-759-7300, or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.