Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,494 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free Ladies Night Out for outdoor skills July 19 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Women interested in the outdoors are welcome to attend the free Ladies Night Out event offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. MDC will provide all the equipment needed along with instruction and coaching for skills such as target archery, throwing the atlatl, campfire starting methods, Dutch oven cooking, and other outdoor skills.

“Participants will learn skills that can enhance their enjoyment of nature,” said Susie Harris, MDC naturalist. “Let’s get outside for a fun-filled summer night of outdoor skill adventure. Come join us for our annual Ladies Night Out at the Discovery Center.”

This program is open to participants ages 16 and older. Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. For more information, call 816-759-7300, or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.

You just read:

MDC offers free Ladies Night Out for outdoor skills July 19 in Kansas City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.