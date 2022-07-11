Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,494 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam, Argentina eye further cooperation in oil exploration, renewable energy

VIETNAM, July 11 -  

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero agreed that the two countries will consider expanding cooperation in oil and gas exploration and trade, renewable energy development and space research.

The statement was made during talks between the two ministers in Hà Nội yesterday, as part of the Argentinian minister’s visit to Việt Nam from July 9-11.

The two sides signed a cooperation agreement on the prevention and combat of transnational organised crime and an agreement on cooperation in the prevention, control and investigation of trafficking of persons, as well as assisting and protecting victims.

Welcoming minister Cafiero, minister Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to its relationship with Argentina and is ready to work with the South American country to deepen the comprehensive partnership.

His counterpart said Argentina always attaches great importance to Việt Nam’s role and position in the region and the world. He noted that the traditional friendship and the close and effective cooperation with the country are important elements of Argentina's foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific.

The two ministers agreed on measures to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, agriculture and science-technology, culture, sports and tourism.

They agreed to continue promoting the effectiveness of political consultation mechanisms at the deputy foreign minister level and the intergovernmental cooperation committee on economic cooperation, trade and investment between Việt Nam and Argentina.

The two countries will also work on a programme of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (October 25, 1973 - October 25, 2023).

The two ministers also agreed that the Việt Nam-Argentina comprehensive partnership will continue to be consolidated and developed and that the two sides have maintained effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, as well as face-to-face and online meetings and exchanges at all levels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-way trade turnover between the countries increased from US$875 million in 2011 to $4.5 billion in 2021. Việt Nam is Argentina’s third-largest trade partner in Asia, while Argentina is Việt Nam’s third-largest trade partner in the Latin America region.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Santiago Cafiero laid a wreath at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and Monument to Heroic Martyrs, met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and visited some tourist and cultural places in Hà Nội. VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam, Argentina eye further cooperation in oil exploration, renewable energy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.