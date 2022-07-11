Việt Nam, Argentina eye further cooperation in oil exploration, renewable energy

VIETNAM, July 11 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Argentinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andres Cafiero agreed that the two countries will consider expanding cooperation in oil and gas exploration and trade, renewable energy development and space research.

The statement was made during talks between the two ministers in Hà Nội yesterday, as part of the Argentinian minister’s visit to Việt Nam from July 9-11.

The two sides signed a cooperation agreement on the prevention and combat of transnational organised crime and an agreement on cooperation in the prevention, control and investigation of trafficking of persons, as well as assisting and protecting victims.

Welcoming minister Cafiero, minister Sơn affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to its relationship with Argentina and is ready to work with the South American country to deepen the comprehensive partnership.

His counterpart said Argentina always attaches great importance to Việt Nam’s role and position in the region and the world. He noted that the traditional friendship and the close and effective cooperation with the country are important elements of Argentina's foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific.

The two ministers agreed on measures to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, agriculture and science-technology, culture, sports and tourism.

They agreed to continue promoting the effectiveness of political consultation mechanisms at the deputy foreign minister level and the intergovernmental cooperation committee on economic cooperation, trade and investment between Việt Nam and Argentina.

The two countries will also work on a programme of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (October 25, 1973 - October 25, 2023).

The two ministers also agreed that the Việt Nam-Argentina comprehensive partnership will continue to be consolidated and developed and that the two sides have maintained effective implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms, as well as face-to-face and online meetings and exchanges at all levels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-way trade turnover between the countries increased from US$875 million in 2011 to $4.5 billion in 2021. Việt Nam is Argentina’s third-largest trade partner in Asia, while Argentina is Việt Nam’s third-largest trade partner in the Latin America region.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Santiago Cafiero laid a wreath at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and Monument to Heroic Martyrs, met with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and visited some tourist and cultural places in Hà Nội. VNS