Leaders pay tribute to late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, a "great, close, loyal friend" of Việt Nam

VIETNAM, July 11 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính wrote in the book of condolences for late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japanese Embassy in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính led the high-level Vietnamese delegation to pay tribute to the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Japanese Embassy in Hà Nội on Monday.

In the book of condolence, PM Chính wrote that "the Vietnamese leadership and people mourn the passing of Mr. Shinzo Abe, a great, close, and loyal friend of the Vietnamese leaders and people.

"On behalf of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, I want to convey to the Liberal Democratic Party, the Government of Japan, the Japanese people and the family of Mr. Shinzo Abe, our most profound condolences."

The loss of Mr. Shinzo Abe is not only a great loss to Japan, but to the whole international community, including Việt Nam, he remarked.

"The special affection and valuable support that Mr. Shinzo Abe has given the country and people of Việt Nam, along with the extensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan, are invaluable assets for the future of relations between the two countries. During the long time Mr Abe had been serving as the Prime Minister of Japan, the friendly cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan has entered a new stage of development with indelible imprints."

"As tight-knit friends with the spirit of 'affection, sincerity, and trustworthiness' the two countries will certainly overcome this great loss to bring the Việt Nam-Japan friendly cooperation ties to greater heights, for the sake of peace, cooperation, and development in the region and in the world, and for the sake of each country's prosperity and strength," the Vietnamese Government leader noted.

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc wrote in the condolence book. — VNA/VNS Photo

Later, Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has paid his tribute to the late Japanese PM.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng also gave their tributes in the book of condolence.

A portrait of late Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

The Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam has announced it will open a book of condolence for late PM Shinzo Abe from 9am to 5:15pm on Monday and Tuesday at the embassy in Hà Nội, as well as at the consular in HCM City (10am-5:15pm on Monday, and 9am-5:15pm on Tuesday).

The former leader passed away at Nara Medical University in Nara prefecture on July 8. Earlier the same day, he was shot from behind while campaigning for a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the prefecture.

Abe, 67, was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. He served as Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

In his capacity as the Japanese Government leader, Abe had visited Việt Nam for a total of four times, and considered to be one of the key figures in promoting bilateral partnership.

The embassy's headquarters is at 27 Liễu Giai Street, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. People coming to pay respects are requested to bring their identity cards to present when entering and exiting the embassy. — VNS

