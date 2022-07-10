Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,495 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Groundbreaking of the Parcel 15 Interim Retail Village at St. Elizabeths East

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 11, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) will break ground on the Interim Retail Village at Parcel 15 on the St. Elizabeths East campus.

The new 22,000-square-foot community space, designed by David Adjaye, will include an Interim Retail Village that will serve as an incubator for local retail and food concepts that originated in the community and provide job opportunities to residents. The groundbreaking will include a celebration of the first group of local businesses that have been selected to move into the space.

When:    
Monday, July 11 at 11 am

Who:    
Mayor Muriel Bowser 
Kenyan McDuffie, Ward 5 Councilmember
David Adjaye, Owner and Lead Architect, Adjaye Associates
Latrena Owens, Executive Director of St. Elizabeths Redevelopment
Le Greg Harrison, The Museum, & Parcel 15 Experience Manger
Dan Tangherlini, Managing Director, Emerson Collective

Where:    
1100 Oak Drive SE
*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro Station*  
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Congress Heights Metro Station *   

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. 

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media avail. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below. 

 

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Groundbreaking of the Parcel 15 Interim Retail Village at St. Elizabeths East

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.