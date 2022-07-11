High Dynamic Range Market Growing at a CAGR of 25.1% | Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth Factors by 2030

High Dynamic Range Market

Surge in penetration of smartphones, & ongoing demand for large screen displays with high resolutions have boosted the growth of the high dynamic range market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High potential for digital photography, advent of new high dynamic range-compatible devices and surge in on-demand content delivery services are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Major market players in this industry such as - Apple, Inc., Canon, Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd., Omnivision Technologies, Olympus Corp., Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global high dynamic range market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. The report also provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global market. They adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, business expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more in order to stay competitive in the market.

The global high dynamic range market was accounted for $13.76 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $126.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the market, due to strong presence of successful camera brands and manufacturers in the region. However, the global high dynamic range market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand from gaming, media, and entertainment industries.

By type, the HDR 10+ segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global high dynamic range market, as it uses dynamic metadata rather than static, making the picture look more realistic. However, the Dolby vision segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period, as it offers several advantages over HDR formats.

By application, the entertainment segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global high dynamic range industry. However, the video streaming segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for high dynamic range video streaming as it offers higher contrast and precise & detailed shadows with more clarity.

Covid-19 scenario:

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for video streaming and entertainment increased during the lockdown, boosting the demand for high dynamic range solutions.

• However, the pandemic negatively affected the market due to a disrupted supply chain and drop in the production of displays. Moreover, the shortage of logistics support, quarantine procedures, and shortage of labor hampered the market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

