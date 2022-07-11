Digital Lending Market worth $20.5 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Digital Lending Market by Offering (Solutions (Digital Lending Platforms and Point Solutions) and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), End User (Banks, Credit Unions, and NBFCs), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Digital Lending Market size to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 20.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period. Surge in digital lending during the pandemic and rising need of credit by MSMEs is driving the Digital Lending market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Digital Lending Market”

252 - Tables

48 - Figures

229 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=70396306



The emergence of alternative lending is expected to provide multiple fold growth opportunities in the digital lending. Alternative lending, also known as marketplace lending, peer-to-peer lending and P2P lending, takes place through online platforms that use technology to bring together borrowers and lenders. This led to the rise of many alternative lending platform providers, especially during the pandemic.

Under the Services segment, the Implementation sub-segment is expected to record the largest market size in 2021. System implementation involves deployment and integration of various components required to manage the entire lending process. These services provided by vendors include a detailed design plan layout, provision of customized business solutions suiting the organizations, and assistance by trained professionals in enabling the smooth installation of solutions for remote access by end-users.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2026 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2021-2026 Segments covered By offering, deployment mode, end user, and region Forecast 2021-2026 CAGR 13.8% Region Wise Highest CAGR Asia Pacific Estimated Year Market Size USD 10.7 Billion in 2022 Forecast Year Market Size USD 20.5 Billion by 2027 Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Region Wise Highest Market Size North America Companies covered Fiserv (US), ICE Mortgage Technology (US), FIS (US), Newgen Software (India), Nucleus Software (India), Temenos (Switzerland), Pega (US), Sigma Infosolutions (India), Intellect Design Arena (US), Tavant (US), Docutech (US), Cu Direct (US), Abrigo (US), Wizni (US), Built Technologies (US), Turnkey Lenders (US), Finastra (UK), RupeePower (India), Roostify (US), JurisTech (Malaysia), Decimal Technologies (India), HES Fintech (Belarus), ARGO (US), Symitar (US), EdgeVerv (India), TCS (India), Wipro (India), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), BNY Mellon (US), and Black Knight (US)

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=70396306



Among the Solutions segment, the Digital Lending platforms sub-segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Digital lending platforms offer customized digital lending solutions at different levels of lending processes based on the requirements of the end-users. These solutions make the entire loan process easy to manage, resulting in greater customer acquisition.

Under End User segment, the Banks sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2021. Banks provide financial services to organizations and individuals. With advancements in technologies, banks are forced to implement digital lending facilities to meet the expectations from customers. With the help of digital lending, banks can achieve smarter decision making, improved customer experience, better risk assessment, and greater cost savings.

Major vendors in the Digital Lending Market include Fiserv (US), ICE Mortgage Technology (US), FIS (US), Newgen Software (India), Nucleus Software (India), Temenos (Switzerland), Pega (US), Sigma Infosolutions (US), Intellect Design Arena (India), and Tavant (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and IoT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Banking Platforms Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking and Mobile Banking), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Anti-money Laundering Market by Component, Solution (KYC/CDD and Watchlist, Transaction Screening and Monitoring), Deployment Mode, End User (Banking and Financials, Gaming/Gambling Organizations), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com