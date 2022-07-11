Public comply with crowd control measures at markets in good order; IAM strengthens inspections of markets and no fluctuations in market prices are observed

MACAU, July 11 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has evaluated the actual people flow in all markets and has adopted control measures to reduce crowd gatherings. A special passage has also been set up for the elderly and individuals with mobility issues. The public have complied with the measures to enter the markets and the overall order has been good. Inspection staff have also strengthened inspections of the prices of goods in public markets. It is found that the market prices have been kept stable and no fluctuations have been observed.

IAM has installed queuing barriers outside markets with high people flow, namely Patane Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex, and the public have entered the markets in order according to the instructions of the staff. Meanwhile, a special passage has also been arranged for the elderly and individuals with mobility issues. The public have complied with the arrangements and the overall operation has been smooth and in good order. The peak of people flow in Patane Market is from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., while the peaks of the people flows in Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market and S. Lourenço Municipal Market Complex are mainly concentrated from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. IAM calls on consumers to go to markets during off-peak hours as much as possible and keep social distance of one metre when waiting in the queues.

In addition, a sign has been installed at the end of the queue outside Patane Market to clearly separate the queuing area for entering the market and the queuing area for taking the nucleic acid tests. Furthermore, as Amirante Lacerda Municipal Provisional Market (Red Market) is located near Patane Market, the public can go there for shopping to divert the people flow.